Passport renewals go online

[Photo: FILE]

Fijians overseas could soon renew their passports online, easing the burden of travelling long distances to access consular services.

The Ministry of Immigration is upgrading its passport system to reach diaspora communities poorly served by Fiji’s limited diplomatic missions.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto states the upgrade of the passport system will allow Fijians overseas to apply for renewals without having to travel long distances to

reach an embassy, high commission or consulate.

He told Parliament that the challenges are particularly evident in the United States, where some Fijians have to travel from one coast to another to access passport services.

Naupoto says the department has already purchased a new printer, developed the required software and installed a new server as part of the upgrade.

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Cabinet has also endorsed plans to outsource passport services, although the new system must be established before the arrangement can proceed.

The Minister points out that overseas outreach programs are continuing in the meantime, with 433 Fijians served during recent visits to Auckland and Christchurch in New Zealand.

Further outreach visits are scheduled for Brisbane from tomorrow until next Monday, Sydney from November 12 to 16, and Melbourne from November 19 to 23.

Naupoto says these visits are helping address the gaps in service delivery, alongside the passport services provided through Fiji’s overseas diplomatic missions.

The department’s recent local and overseas outreach programs, together with the opening of new immigration offices, have served 1,522 people and generated $315,634 in revenue.

Meanwhile, the government is expanding physical immigration services within Fiji, with new offices already operating in Nakasi and Rakiraki.

Naupoto adds that the Nakasi office served 635 customers between September 23 and October 30, while Rakiraki recorded 69 customers in its first week.

Plans are also underway to establish offices in Nabouwalu and Sigatoka.

Work permits, visa applications, extensions and citizenship services are already available online, with the decentralisation program largely focused on passport services that require face-to-face interaction.