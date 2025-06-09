Retailor David Jones enters administration and faces sale, media reports

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Australia’s 188-year-old department store chain, David Jones, was placed into voluntary administration on Thursday after ​negotiations with landlord Scentre Group (SCG.AX), opens new tab over outstanding ‌rental payments broke down, media reported.

Employees were informed the retailer’s lenders had appointed McGrathNicol as administrators and FTI Consulting as ​receivers, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. They ​will run the business while it is restructured ⁠and prepared for sale.

David Jones CEO Erica Berchtold ​is expected to address the retailer’s roughly 6,000 employees ​across its 38 stores in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday morning, the report added.

David Jones and FTI Consulting did not ​immediately respond to requests for comment.

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Founded in Sydney ​in 1838 by Welsh immigrant David Jones, the retailer describes ‌itself ⁠as the world’s oldest continuously operating department store. It is one of Australia’s most recognisable retail brands and predates London’s Harrods by more than a decade.

For ​generations, Australian shoppers ​have turned ⁠to David Jones, which is owned by private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners, ​for clothing and accessories for milestone occasions, ​from ⁠formal wear to school and graduation attire.

However, the retailer has struggled for more than a decade as the ⁠rise ​of online shopping and competition ​from fast-fashion chains have steadily eroded its traditional department store business model.