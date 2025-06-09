Radrodro says Coalition respect must be mutual

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Aseri Radrodro says while he remains respectful of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Coalition partners, that respect must be mutual.

In a strongly worded statement this afternoon, Radrodro says while SODELPA is committed to the Coalition, their commitment to the people of Fiji remains their priority.

Radrodro says he has noted recent media reports allegedly attributed to the PM, suggesting that Cabinet members who vote against the Constitution (Amendment) Bill will effectively be voting themselves out of Government.

“Our commitment to the Coalition Government must never be confused with unquestioning compliance, nor should our participation in Government be conditional upon abandoning the principles and responsibilities entrusted to us by the people. As far as I am concerned, SODELPA remains a valued and productive member of the Coalition Government, and we intend to continue contributing meaningfully to its work.”

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Radrodro says SODELPA has made it abundantly clear why the party cannot support the Bill in its current form.

He says their concerns have been formally communicated to the PM last week.

Radrodro says the Coalition Government is a partnership, not a one-way arrangement and must be built on mutual respect, meaningful consultation and the recognition that

Coalition partners are entitled to hold and express legitimate differences of opinion.