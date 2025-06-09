Fiji considered for regional fuel hub

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji could become a regional fuel storage hub for smaller Pacific Island nations under a proposal being explored by the Pacific Power Association, as rising fuel prices put pressure on the region.

The arrangement would allow countries with limited storage capacity to access fuel stored in larger Pacific nations, potentially reducing transportation costs.

Pacific Power Association Executive Director Gordon Chang says the proposal would allow countries to share fuel storage facilities rather than relying entirely on shipments from overseas.

“Most countries don’t have big storage. Like Fiji, yes, we do have. But like in Tuvalu, they don’t have any storage. They’re very small tanks. So that is the reason why they’re looking at the proposal to have fuel storage parked maybe in Fiji or Samoa, the big countries where they can draw on instead of coming all the way from Singapore or other countries that supply the fuel.”

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Chang says this could help smaller countries manage fuel supply challenges.

The discussions are taking place at the 33rd PPA Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition in Nadi, which brings together representatives from power utilities across Pacific countries.

The conference is also providing an opportunity for utilities to share experiences, discuss common energy challenges and explore solutions that could benefit the wider region.