Hate comments threaten social harmony

[Photo: FILE]

Careless and hateful comments targeting minority groups are creating division and undermining efforts to promote social harmony, warns Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Shalen Kumar.

Kumar says negative online commentary delivers no positive outcomes but instead fuels hatred and tension within communities.

He adds that the Government remains committed to strengthening social cohesion across all ethnic groups.

Addressing recent online attacks directed at his ministry and himself, Kumar is urging the public to think before they post.

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“Responding to the hateful comments against particular minority groups directed at my Ministry and me personally as an MP and a member of a minority group, I feel that these comments are just wasteful and useless. They do not create anything good. They do not promote social cohesion but instead give rise to hatred and negativity.”

Kumar says such commentary damages the progress being made to bring Fijians together.

Meanwhile, Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Alefina Vuki stresses that online attacks can go beyond the boundaries of free speech.

“Section 17 of the 2013 Constitution must be upheld because freedom of expression comes with responsibility, particularly when you disagree with another person. That disagreement should be expressed respectfully, with the understanding that the person you disagree with is entitled to have their dignity respected, not violated.”

Vuki adds that while Fijians are free to express differing views, this must never come at the expense of human dignity and mutual respect.