HIV increases risk of NCDs

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People living with HIV face an increased risk of developing cancers and other serious health complications as the virus weakens the body’s immune system.

New Zealand-based gastroenterologist and former Fijian citizen Dr Dinesh Lal says he has observed lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, developing more rapidly and aggressively in patients living with HIV.

He says he has also encountered patients experiencing neurological and respiratory complications, which can become worse as HIV compromises their immune systems.

“People are developing lymphomas much quicker and really quite severe cases of lymphoma. I’ve been in the multidisciplinary meetings where you’re seeing lots of neurological complications of HIV and also respiratory and other conditions which are worsened by the immunocompromised state from HIV. So HIV is one of the other risk factors for developing cancer as well, especially lymphomas and stuff like that because the immune system gets knocked out.”

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Fiji-based General Practitioner Dr Amay Nasokia further notes that people living with HIV who progress to AIDS experience a further decline in immune function, leaving them even more vulnerable to these complications.

He says a weakened immune system makes it harder for the body to protect itself against diseases, adding to the health challenges faced by people living with HIV.

Dr Dinesh Lal suggests that addressing the growing HIV crisis requires tackling its root cause, including drug abuse and illegal drug trafficking.

He says health authorities, police, and other relevant agencies need adequate resources to strengthen prevention efforts and contain the problem.

As Fiji continues to face rising HIV cases, greater awareness, prevention, early diagnosis and timely treatment remain important in reducing the risk of serious health complications.