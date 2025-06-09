Three-hour delay hampered Vunato fire response

[Photo: Riya Bhagwan]

The recent fire at the Vunato Landfill in Lautoka over the weekend was the fourth in recent months.

Lautoka City Council says three smaller fires occurred in recent months but were extinguished within two to three hours through joint efforts by the National Fire Authority and the Council.

However, the latest fire proved more difficult to contain as the Council was notified three hours after it started.

Chief Executive Taitusi Rasoki Kata says the fire had already spread by the time the Council received the information and could act.

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“That’s where the problem is here. We were notified about three hours later. By that time the fire started spreading.”

Council investigations suggest the fire was deliberately lit by someone to collect scrap metal.

Kata says this has been a recurring problem over the years, with most incidents occurring between October and December during the festive season.

He says people deliberately light fires to expose scrap metal, making it easier to collect and sell during the festive period.

“Looking at the trend that’s going on in here, it’s mostly between October and December during the festive season. That’s why we believe that these scrap metal sellers, they deliberately light the fires so that the metal can be exposed and easier for them to take it and sell it.”

Following a fire at the landfill last year, the Council installed CCTV cameras across the 50-acre site.

Security guards are also employed to monitor and patrol the area.

However, Kata says the cameras cannot cover the entire site, with those responsible for the latest fire entering through the seaside.

He says the cameras could not capture the area where the fire started.

Smoke from the fire is still affecting nearby residents.

Ajit Singh says his wife is experiencing an asthma reaction because of the smoke.

He is urging the authorities to address the issue, which has recurred over the years and has serious health consequences.