Naitasiri focused on strong start to Farebrother defence

[File Photo]

Defending champions Naitasiri are determined to make a strong start to their Farebrother Trophy defence when they take on Ra Rugby in the opening challenge this weekend.

With a demanding run of challenges ahead, Naitasiri coach Timoci Tinaviti knows his side cannot afford to take the opening encounter lightly, particularly with the prestigious trophy now on the line.

The winner of this weekend’s clash will face Nadroga next week, with Tailevu and Nadi next in line to challenge as the competition progresses.

Tinaviti says preparation will be crucial as his players look to build confidence and deliver a strong performance in their first defence of the trophy.

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“It’s very important for us because it’s our first defence. Although we are not coming off the same final performance we had last time, we’ll try our best to rebuild the confidence of our supporters.”

He acknowledges that defending the Farebrother presents a different challenge from last season, but believes his side has the determination to rise to the occasion.

The coach has also highlighted the importance of strengthening the partnership between Naitasiri and Nara, which he believes will play a key role in their campaign.

Tinaviti says the team is working hard to ensure they are ready for what promises to be a tough opening battle against Ra.

Naitasiri and Ra will meet this weekend at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch the LIVE action on Viti+.