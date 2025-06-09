RFMF vows to break coup cycle

[Photo: FILE]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces says it will respect the people’s choice of government and will not interfere with any democratically elected leadership.

The RFMF says it is committed to reshaping its image and acknowledges its historical association with past coups.

Speaking at the Ba Provincial Council meeting, RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai says the institution is determined to move away from that legacy and rebuild public trust by respecting democratic processes.

The Commander says this commitment was demonstrated during the 2022 General Election, when the military respected the outcome and the government chosen by the people.

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“We have seen changes in government leadership, and in 2022, we tried to make a difference by ensuring that power is transferred through democratic elections, rather than force.”

Major General Kalouniwai stresses that there must be no political interference, adding that personnel must uphold the law regardless of the circumstances.

Meanwhile, during his submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee, the Commander warned that passing the Constitution Amendment Bill at its third reading will make immunity permanent under section 207, placing it beyond the reach of the courts for generations to come.

Major General Kalouniwai urged committee members to seize the opportunity to break Fiji’s cycle of coups and impunity.