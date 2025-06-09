Fiji Rugby to name Skipper and Marama Select teams

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Fiji Rugby is preparing to assemble another Skipper Select team featuring some of the best performers from this year’s provincial competition, while also establishing a women’s development side as part of its plans to strengthen the country’s rugby depth.

Acting chief operating officer Talemo Waqa confirms the Skipper Select team is already in the selection process, with the union’s high-performance team identifying standout players from the provincial sides.

The women’s team, which will be known as the Nasoko side, will also be assembled following this weekend’s Skipper Cup and Marama Championship finals.

Waqa says the initiative is particularly important for women’s rugby, with Fiji Rugby looking to ensure its players are better prepared before stepping up to the international stage.

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He says the team will be given an opportunity to play together after the domestic competitions, addressing the lack of preparation that affected Fiji’s previous international campaigns.

“Last year we played against the Wallaroos without any warm-up games, and we also played against Samoa and Tonga, going straight into Test level.”

The move is expected to provide more game time for emerging women’s players while allowing the coaching and high-performance staff to assess talent and build combinations ahead of future international commitments.

Waqa says both selections are already underway, with the squads expected to be named after this weekend’s provincial finals.

The initiative forms part of Fiji Rugby’s wider efforts to create more opportunities for provincial standouts and strengthen the pathway into representative rugby.

Meanwhile, the INKK Farebrother challenge begins round one this Saturday and you can watch the LIVE action on Viti+.