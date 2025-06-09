New Attorney General pledges integrity and fairness

[Photo: Nikhil Aiyush Kumar]

Newly appointed Attorney General Sevuloni Valenitabua has pledged to uphold integrity, fairness and respect in carrying out his responsibilities.

Delivering his maiden speech in Parliament, Valenitabua acknowledged the challenges and difficult decisions that come with his new role.

He says while he does not claim to have all the answers, he is committed to listening, learning and serving the people of Fiji to the best of his abilities.

“I understand that the position of the Attorney-General and being a Member of Parliament will present challenges and difficult decisions. I cannot claim to know all about the demands and solutions in respect of the position. I can say, however, that I am committed to listening, learning and carrying out my responsibilities with integrity, fairness and respect to the best of my abilities.”

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Valenitabua also stressed that public trust must be earned through the conduct, decisions and commitment of those entrusted with leadership.

He thanked Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for the confidence placed in him, saying he accepts the responsibility with humility.

The Attorney-General also called on fellow parliamentarians to lead by example and work towards building a united nation for future generations.