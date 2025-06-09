Five killed in fresh ethnic violence in India's Manipur state

[Source: Reuters]

Five people were killed in two separate incidents in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, police said on ​Sunday, as fresh ethnic violence erupted in the conflict-hit region.

Three ‌men from the Kuki tribal group were killed in an exchange of gunfire between “unidentified armed miscreants” in the state’s Noney district on Saturday, according to a police ​statement.

The bodies of two other men from the same community, ​who had gone missing earlier this week, were recovered in ⁠Kangpokpi district on Sunday morning after security personnel launched a search ​operation, a second police statement said.

A top Kuki tribal body blamed Naga ​separatist outfits for the killings, describing them as a “direct unprovoked assault . . . in their homeland.”

The killings came amid mass protests attended by hundreds of thousands of people in ​the state capital Imphal and other areas, demanding the abrogation of ​a ceasefire arrangement between Kuki armed groups and the Indian state.

The predominantly Christian Kuki ‌and ⁠Naga tribes have a long history of conflict over competing claims to ethnic homelands in the remote northeastern state.

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The latest fighting erupted after a Naga man was allegedly assaulted by men from the Kuki community ​in February this ​year.