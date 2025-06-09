82 percent of water sources could turn critical

[Photo: FILE]

Up to 82 percent of monitored water sources could reach critical levels by January 2027 if dry conditions persist warns Meteorological Services Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

In his ministerial statement today, Ro Filipe said El Niño is expected to strengthen into early next year, placing increasing pressure on public water supplies.

As of November 1, 19 of the Water Authority of Fiji’s 44 operational water sources were critical, compared with seven on September 15.

Another seven were approaching critical levels, while 18 remained normal.

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About 24,600 people are experiencing intermittent supply or relying on water deliveries.

Ro Filipe says projections indicate that 59 percent of monitored sources could become critical in the second half of November, rising to 75 percent by the end of the month and

82 percent by January.

Only two sources nationally are projected to remain at normal levels by January if dry conditions continue.

Ro Filipe says rainfall figures illustrate the severity of the situation.

The Western Division recorded just 10.5 millimetres in September and between zero and six millimetres in October, while Northern rainfall between July and September was about 36 percent of average.