Indian national killed after two helicopters collide in Nepal's Mount Everest region

[Source: Hindustan Times]

An Indian national was ‌killed and a New Zealander injured after two helicopters collided as they prepared to land ​in Nepal’s Mount Everest region, authorities said.

The New Zealander has ⁠been rescued, the chief district officer ​of Solukhumbu district, Kaman Singh Thapa ​Magar, told Reuters.

The incident took place in the base camp area of Mount Everest, Magar said.

The ​helicopters were operated by two private ​firms, Fishtail Air and Dynasty Air.

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Fishtail Air said ‌in ⁠a statement that its helicopter was carrying passengers who had been rescued from the Everest region when it crashed ​while landing.

The ​Indian and ⁠the New Zealander on board were tourists, a Fishtail official ​said.

A Dynasty Air official said ​its ⁠helicopter was carrying only cargo.

The accident comes during the peak trekking season in ⁠Nepal, ​when helicopters ferry hikers ​and climbers in the region.