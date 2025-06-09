Skills gap raises foreign worker questions

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s growing tourism and construction industries are creating more job opportunities, but questions remain over whether local workers have the skills and training needed to fill these positions.

Minister for Employment Filimoni Vosarogo says the Government is working to strengthen technical training and workplace experience to prepare more Fijians for jobs across different industries.

Vosarogo says the focus is on developing local workers through technical and vocational education, apprenticeships and practical workplace training.

He says Fiji needs more skilled tradespeople, including electricians, plumbers, mechanics, welders, carpenters and heavy equipment operators, who are essential to the country’s development.

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“The challenge before us is therefore clear. We must build a workforce that meets the current needs of our economy, while preparing our people for the employment opportunities of the future. The Fijian Government is committed to addressing this challenge through a coordinated approach that places local workers at the centre of our economic development agenda.”

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Praveen Kumar has questioned claims by employers that locals are unwilling to work, saying this has contributed to the recruitment of more foreign workers, particularly in the construction industry.

“Because sometimes the employers also take advantage of the situation, right? Instead of employing locals, they want to get foreigners. So has the Minister for Employment carried out any survey to basically let us know that there is some truth in what the employers are saying?”

In response, Vosarogo says some local workers claim they are available for employment, yet employers still recruit workers from overseas.

He says claims that foreign workers work longer hours and faster need to be supported by evidence, adding that Fiji has a reliable local workforce.

Vosarogo adds employers also have a responsibility to invest in training and developing local workers rather than relying only on overseas recruitment.

He says better coordination between training institutions and industries is needed to ensure young people gain the skills required for available jobs.