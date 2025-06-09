Thousands join Indian opposition protest demanding poll chief's resignation

[Source: Reuters]

Thousands protested in Delhi ​on Sunday to demand the resignation of India’s election chief over a revision of voter lists, the latest in more than a ‌month of opposition demonstrations challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the opposition Congress Party, Sunday’s protesters say the revision benefits Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

The protests and growing support for the opposition form the worst crisis for Modi since he came to power in 2014, though his government remains stable and the ​next general election is not due until 2029.

Authorities tightened security and warned of traffic diversions before protesters began a march from central ​Delhi to the designated rally site, where thousands had already assembled.

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Hundreds of security personnel, some ⁠of them carrying batons and shields and accompanied by riot-control vehicles, surrounded the historic Ramlila Maidan ground as hundreds of people, many waving national ​and party flags, began moving towards it.

Opposition party leaders led the march in an open-top jeep.

Speaking at the rally, Gandhi said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh ​Kumar would have to vacate his post, and his removal would be the first step towards bringing the country “back on the right track”.