El Niño puts towns on alert

[Photo: FILE]

Developing El Niño conditions are raising the risk of wildfires and water shortages.

Municipal councils are being urged to step up enforcement against illegal burning and prepare communities for prolonged dry spells.

Speaking in Parliament during debate on four reports examining the Ministry of Local Government and the Nasinu, Tavua and Labasa Town Councils, Opposition MP Virendra Lal called for stronger action against illegal rubbish burning and better coordination to protect water supplies.

Lal said prolonged dry spells will increase the risk of fires, particularly in areas where open rubbish burning continues despite the dangers.

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He urged municipal councils to work with enforcement agencies to stop illegal burning before fires threaten homes, businesses, farms and public infrastructure.

He also called on councils to work closely with the Water Authority of Fiji to ensure communities, including informal settlements, have access to safe drinking water during periods of drought.

But El Niño is only one of several pressures facing municipal authorities.

Lal highlighted $71 million in outstanding municipal rate arrears accumulated over the past decade, warning that the shortfall is affecting councils’ ability to maintain roads, drainage systems, public facilities and waste collection services.

He also raised concerns over delays in major development projects, including the Nabouwalu and Keiyasi township developments and the Seaqaqa Market and bus stand.

The reconstruction of Govind Park in Ba also came under scrutiny, with its total cost rising from an initial estimate of $4.17 million to $13.8 million.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa clarified that the project was completed in two phases, with the pavilion costing about $4.7 million and the remaining works, including electrical installations and ground completion, costing approximately $9.6 million.

Nalumisa states the government continues to support municipal councils through waste management subsidies, with allocations increasing to $5.2 million in the current financial year.

He also revealed that the Return and Earn recycling scheme had collected close to 17.7 million beverage containers between January and September this year, with approximately $1.6 million paid to communities and councils.

However, Opposition MP Hem Chand says councils must address deeper institutional weaknesses, including poor financial management, unauthorised charges and inadequate infrastructure.

Chand called for merit-based appointments, measurable performance targets and fair remuneration, arguing that councils must be judged by the services they deliver rather than

the positions their officials occupy.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, meanwhile, blamed the abolition of elected town councils by the previous government for weakening municipal governance and financial accountability.

He said councils were still dealing with historical financial and administrative problems, including outstanding accounts that had yet to be resolved.

However, Opposition MP Parveen Kumar rejected the blame, saying municipal service delivery problems existed even when elected councils were in place.

Kumar also called for the reinstatement of the Challenge Fund to help councils finance essential works.

He raised concerns about the proposed hospital development at Valelevu Ground, which he said Nasinu Town Council opposed because of traffic congestion, community concerns and the loss of recreational space.

The debate also highlighted sewage problems in Tavua, the limited capacity of the Namara Landfill in Labasa and the need for better coordination between municipal councils and Government agencies.