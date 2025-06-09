Hailey Bieber Details "Lonely Journey" With PMDD After Giving Birth

[Photo Credit: ENews]

Hailey Bieber reflected on her experience with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after giving birth to her and husband Justin Bieber’s son Jack.

Hailey Bieber is reflecting on her postpartum journey.

The Rhode Beauty founder shared insight into the realities of experiencing premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) after welcoming her now-2-year-old son Jack Blue Bieber with husband Justin Bieber.

PMDD—similar to premenstrual syndrome (PMS) but more intense—often occurs within two weeks before the menstrual cycle begins, causing symptoms like severe depression, irritability and tension, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office on Women’s Health.

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The 29-year-old—whose company is committing $5 million and a three-year partnership with the Foundation for Women’s Health—emphasized that, for her, the first step of her rhode to recovery was speaking about her experience.

Hailey has been open about the ups and downs of her motherhood journey, including potential issues with her uterine septum while conceiving, which causes a higher risk of miscarrying or delivering early.

Since welcoming Jack, Hailey revealed she and Justin plan to have more than one baby, baby, baby.