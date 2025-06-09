Staples turns focus to tough Jillaroos clash

Vodafone Fiji Bulikula women’s captain Cassie Staples expects a demanding 70-minute battle against the Australian Jillaroos, but says her side must focus on getting its own game right ahead of the highly anticipated semi-final clash this weekend.

Staples acknowledges the quality and experience of the Australian outfit, describing them as one of the toughest sides in the competition, with Fiji Bulikula needing to be at their best to match the challenge.

“They’re a very tough, talented side. Obviously, they’re the best of the best, so I’m expecting a really solid 70 and it’s going to be a really hard game.”

However, the Fiji captain insists her team’s preparations will centre on improving their execution rather than getting caught up in the reputation of their opponents.

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Completing their sets, minimising errors and making the most of attacking opportunities will be key areas of focus as Bulikula prepare for the Australian challenge.

They meet at 6.45 on Saturday and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.