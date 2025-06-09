Labasa FSC mill ends crushing season

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Despite a challenging start to this year’s sugarcane harvesting season, farmers in the North are breathing a sigh of relief as the Labasa Sugar Mill prepares to end its crushing operations.

For many farmers, cane cutters and lorry drivers, today is the final push to deliver the remaining harvested cane before the mill closes.

While activity along some cane access roads has begun to slow, others are making every effort to ensure their harvested cane reaches the mill before the deadline.

Naleba cane farmer Praveen Chand says delivering his final load marks a satisfying end to the season.

“This is the last load for this year. It is very good, 100% good FCE. Sometimes breakdown can happen, but it’s okay.”

For farmers and those involved in harvesting and transporting cane, the approaching mill closure brings a sense of relief and achievement after months of hard work in the fields.

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One farmer says there is now time to rest, with most of the harvested cane already delivered to the mill.

“We feel very happy today. Just from tomorrow we have to sleep for two or three days. Only the manual cane is left. All the harvested cane has been delivered to the mill. Some of the lazy farmers are still waiting for FSC to help them.”

However, while some farmers are celebrating the completion of their harvesting work, others say the season has tested their resilience, particularly amid fluctuating fuel prices and shrinking profit margins.

The Labasa Sugar Mill, which began crushing operations in July, is expected to officially close today, following a directive from the Sugar Industry Tribunal.