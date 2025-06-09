$22 million saved through film rebate settlements

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s film and audiovisual industry generated $96.2 million in direct spending in 2025, up from $77.2 million the previous year, as the government moved to settle about $200 million in legacy rebate obligations.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica told Parliament that productions supported about 1,200 local employment opportunities and engaged around 650 Fijian vendors and service providers in 2025.

He says the industry’s direct spending translated into an estimated $173 million in wider economic activity.

Kamikamica says the former 75 percent rebate scheme helped attract productions but left the government with about $200 million in outstanding commitments because budget allocations fell short of what had been promised.

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“The government immediately recognized that these outstanding commitments presented a serious financial challenge and threatened Fiji’s reputation as a reliable and international filming destination. Through the work of Film Fiji, the government and international production partners process of verification, financial reconciliation, negotiations, and progressive settlements.”

Kamikamica says Film Fiji and the government reviewed claims and negotiated settlements with production companies, saving $22 million in rebate obligations.

He says Film Fiji estimates that Survivor has generated about $310 million in net spending over its years of filming in Fiji, while Love Island USA has generated about $120 million.

Film Fiji is targeting 80 productions in 2026/27, with a goal of generating $100 million in net economic activity and supporting about 660 direct employment opportunities.

Kamikamica says the government wants to bring productions to Fiji on a regular schedule so local crews can find steadier work and move into specialist roles in cinematography, editing, sound engineering and production.