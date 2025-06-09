NFA urges fire safety during Diwali

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is urging the public to take precautions during Diwali celebrations, warning that fireworks, candles, diyas and decorative lights can increase the risk of house fires and burn injuries.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane, says protecting lives and property must remain a priority as families and communities gather for the Festival of Lights.

He is encouraging people to celebrate responsibly and consider the safety of those around them.

The Authority advises parents and guardians to closely supervise children around fireworks and open flames.

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He says fireworks should only be used in open areas, away from homes, vehicles and flammable materials, with water, sand or a fire extinguisher nearby.

Candles and diyas should be placed on stable, non-flammable surfaces and never left unattended.

The NFA also urges households to check that decorative lights and electrical connections are in good condition and switch them off when not in use.

Access and escape routes must remain clear, and the public should contact emergency services immediately if a fire occurs.

Sowane says simple precautions can help prevent emergencies and ensure celebrations remain joyful.