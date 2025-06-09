Tourism growth targets rural communities

[Photo: FILE]

Tourism development is expanding beyond Fiji’s main tourist centres, with new resort projects planned and underway in rural and maritime communities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says many areas such as Rakiraki, Koro and the Lau Group are seeing tourism development, creating opportunities for communities outside the traditional tourism hubs.

Gavoka adds several developments in Rakiraki are progressing, with properties, Wailoaloa and the former Wananavu undergoing major development.

He says Koro is also attracting new developments, while a project is planned for the Lau Group.

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However, Gavoka says connectivity remains a challenge for the Lau islands, with the Government looking at upgrading airports to support tourism growth.

He adds around seven major tourism projects are also nearing completion, while 57 projects are currently in the investment pipeline, with another 47 in the works.

Gavoka says these developments could bring the total number of tourism projects to between 80 and 90 in the coming years.

He says tourism continues to play a major role in Fiji’s economy, supported by visitor arrivals expected to exceed one million this year and investment taking place across the country.

Gavoka says expanding tourism beyond the Western Division, where much of the industry is concentrated, will help spread economic opportunities to more communities.