Fuel surcharge remains until December

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Fijian households and businesses will not face the proposed electricity tariff at this stage, but pressure on power costs remains as dry weather and unstable global fuel prices continue to affect electricity generation.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has deferred the proposed electricity tariff until 31 March 2027, giving consumers more time before any new tariff takes effect.

However, the interim electricity fuel surcharge of 5.91 cents per kilowatt-hour will remain in place until December this year.

FCCC says it decided to avoid placing the burden of both the new tariff and fuel surcharge on consumers at the same time.

The surcharge has been in place since May 26 this year, following a sharp rise in fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Energy Fiji Limited has submitted a request to FCCC for a further increase in the fuel surcharge.

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This comes as water levels in hydroelectric dams continue to fall, with dry conditions affecting the Western Division.

Lower dam levels mean less electricity can be generated through hydropower, forcing EFL to rely more on fuel to meet electricity demand.

FCCC says it is assessing EFL’s latest submission, but the current surcharge of 5.91 cents per kilowatt-hour remains unchanged for now.

Consumers are also being urged to use electricity wisely, as reducing power consumption can help lower the amount of fuel needed to generate electricity.