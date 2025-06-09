Quad partners back Fiji's push to modernize ports

[Photo: File]

Fiji is looking to strengthen its position as a major maritime trade hub in the Pacific, with Australia, India, Japan and the United States backing efforts to modernize the country’s port infrastructure.

The support comes under the Quad Ports of the Future Partnership, which aims to improve port facilities, strengthen maritime connectivity and create better access to regional and international markets.

The government has welcomed the continued commitment from the four Quad partners, saying modern and reliable port infrastructure is critical to strengthening trade, attracting investment and supporting economic growth.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka says the partnership will help Fiji advance infrastructure development in line with its national priorities.

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He adds that improved port infrastructure will also strengthen the country’s trade competitiveness and create more opportunities for local businesses.

The partnership is also expected to support stronger regional integration and reinforce Fiji’s role as a key gateway for maritime trade across the Pacific.

Ditoka says continued cooperation with international partners will be important in building sustainable infrastructure and ensuring the benefits extend beyond Fiji to the wider Pacific region.