Cyclone Murasu begins making landfall on India's eastern coast

[Source: Reuters]

Cyclone Murasu began making landfall along India’s eastern coast early ​on Tuesday, the country’s weather department ‌said, the second storm to hit the region in a week as authorities evacuated thousands ​of people to safety.

The India ​Meteorological Department said the severe cyclonic storm started ⁠making landfall at 1:00 a.m. local time (1930 GMT) over ​the coast of the south-eastern state of Andhra ​Pradesh.

Authorities began evacuating thousands of people on Monday and planned to move some 30,000 to safety in Andhra ​Pradesh, which is in the path of ​the cyclone.

Cyclone Murasu formed over the Bay of ‌Bengal, ⁠a major region for tropical cyclones that has spawned deadly storms on India’s east coast.

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IMD forecasts said the states of ​Andhra Pradesh ​and Tamil ⁠Nadu to its south would be worst hit.

At least six ​people were killed in Cyclone Arnab, ​which ⁠was classified by IMD as a very severe cyclonic storm and made landfall in Andhra Pradesh ⁠on ​Wednesday.