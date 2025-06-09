Overseas Fijians yet to submit views

[Photo: FILE]

Fijians living overseas are being urged to take part in the proposed constitutional amendment process, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirming that no formal submissions have so far been received from the diaspora.

Rabuka says they want overseas citizens to have access to accurate information and a fair opportunity to understand the proposed changes ahead of the national referendum.

He adds the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has advised that it has not received any formal submissions from Fijians residing abroad.

Rabuka says their diplomatic missions have now been asked to strengthen engagement with diaspora communities by sharing information about the Constitution Amendment Bill, explaining the extended consultation period and encouraging overseas Fijians to submit their views.

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“Government recognizes that our diaspora remains an integral part of our national community. Their perspectives and contributions should form part of the broader national conversation on the proposed constitutional amendments. The government has made the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 and its accompanying information booklet available through official government platforms, including its website and social media channels.”

Rabuka points to strong online interest in the consultations, with livestreams recording more than 50,000 viewers at the Nadi market hall, over 47,000 at Wainibokasi Hall and more than 45,000 at the Labasa Civic Centre.

He says these figures show the importance of making the consultation process accessible to Fijians, including those living overseas.

The Prime Minister says the extension of the Parliamentary Special Committee’s term has provided more time for public awareness and participation, particularly for overseas citizens facing distance and different time zones.

Parliament has extended the committee’s reporting deadline to November 30 to allow further consideration of public feedback.