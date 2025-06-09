Patel impressed with Team Fiji's performance

Team Fiji has been making its mark at the Oceania Regional Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship in Suva, collecting more than 30 medals over two days.

The impressive haul reflects the team’s strong performance against the region’s leading nations, including Australia and New Zealand.

Powerlifting veteran Daniel Patel is impressed with how Team Fiji rose to the challenge against major competing nations.

Competing in the sport for almost a decade, Daniel Patel says powerlifting has grown significantly over the years.

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“But back then, we didn’t have all the knowledge or the facility, so we would just follow what we would see. But now with all the new technology, our younger athletes are able to pick up the sport more quickly. Since there’s a lot more knowledge now in coaching, it has been very beneficial for them.”

Patel won gold in the Men’s 83-kilogram Open grade and will compete again later today.

The Oceania Regional Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship is currently underway at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva and concludes on Friday.