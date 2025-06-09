Farmers encouraged towards commercial agriculture

[Photo: FILE]

Farmers are being encouraged to move beyond subsistence farming and explore commercial agriculture as efforts continue to create more income-generating opportunities for rural communities.

British American Tobacco Fiji General Manager James Goldring says the company is looking at ways to help farmers expand their production and become more commercially focused through its Grow Plus programme.

Goldring says the programme has run for several years and includes five greenhouses across Fiji.

BAT Fiji is now looking at expanding its support to help farmers take their agricultural activities beyond growing crops mainly for household consumption.

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“We run a few different programs within BAT. One of them is the Star Farmer program, which is very much focused on tobacco growing, and through that we support the communities and the farmers to be able to deliver really strong yields.”

Goldring says the company also supports tobacco farmers by helping them improve their crop yields and grow their farming businesses.

“The greenhouses were the first expansion. We’re now working and looking at other ways that we can support the communities with the ability to commercialise even further. So take it from what might be a subsistence-type farming to a more commercialized approach.”

Goldring says the company will continue exploring ways to support farmers, increase production and create more commercial farming opportunities for rural communities.