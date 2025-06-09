Night water rationing possible for Nadi and Lautoka

[Photo: FILE]

Night water rationing between 9pm and 4am could be introduced in areas supplied by Vaturu Dam by late November if dry conditions continue under the worst-case scenario.

Meteorological Services Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau told Parliament that the Water Authority of Fiji has prepared staged measures as declining dam levels threaten supplies to about 223,000 people in Nadi and much of Lautoka.

He says Vaturu Dam was falling by approximately 5.3 centimeters a day and, based on the November 1 assessment, could drop below its critical level around November 8 or 9.

The Minister says level one restrictions have been in place since September 26.

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“Rural off-takes in Nadi and Lautoka are throttled between 9 pm and 4 am. A ration and chlorine pre-dosing is in place at Nagado. Trunk main pressures are checked weekly. The first public advisory has been issued. Level 2 from 8 to 9 November on the current trend. Plant output is reduced to 92 to 93 million litres a day. A second advisory will ask the public to limit car washing and will ask hotels and resorts to conserve.”

Ro Filipe says 19 of the Authority’s 44 operational water sources were critical as of November 1, with about 24,600 people experiencing intermittent supply or relying on water deliveries.

The Western region remains the hardest hit, with 18,798 people affected and nine of its 13 sources at critical levels.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Jone Usamate is calling for stronger public awareness and adequate funding to support the drought response.

He warns that the impact on agriculture could continue into the middle of next year, affecting the wider economy and potentially requiring government to redirect money from other projects.

Usamate is also urging everyone to work together and called on Parliament to lead by example in conserving water.