BMC removes Dia Mirza’s anti-cracker Diwali video after BJP’s objection

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Dia Mirza has responded after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed a video featuring her from its pollution-awareness campaign ahead of Diwali.

The video was taken down after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her participation in the campaign.

The development has since triggered a political controversy, with Dia maintaining that her message was recorded at the civic body’s request and was aimed at raising awareness about air pollution.

The BMC had launched a campaign encouraging Mumbaikars to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali and avoid activities that contribute to air and noise pollution.

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The campaign featured several public figures, including Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

Why was Dia Mirza’s BMC video removed?

Dia’s video urged citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers and highlighted restrictions on bursting crackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths in accordance with Bombay High Court directions.

While the videos featuring other celebrities continued to remain available on BMC’s social media accounts, Dia’s clip was removed.

The development came after Ameet Satam objected to Dia’s inclusion in the campaign in a post on X. He wrote, “We don’t need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture.”

The BMC removed Dia’s video within hours of Satam’s post. The civic body did not initially provide an official explanation for why her video alone was taken down.