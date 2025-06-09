RBF projects continued high inflation

[Photo: FILE]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji’s latest economic review says annual headline inflation was 6.8 percent in September, down from 7.6 percent in August, but still well above the -3.8

percent recorded a year earlier.

The RBF notes that higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, alcohol, tobacco, narcotics, and utilities drove the annual increase.

Inflation is expected to remain above six percent by year-end, driven by high global fuel prices and El Niño weather conditions.

This may pressure domestic prices, particularly for market items like fruits and vegetables.