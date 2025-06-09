Director calls revival of ‘In the Heights’ at NY City Center a ‘balm for these times’

[Source: AP]

David Mendizábal vividly remembers sitting in the audience for the final performances of playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”

Almost two decades later, Mendizábal is directing the musical that was once his “portal to the theater.”

“It was the first time I’d ever heard or seen a world that looked and sounded like mine on an American stage,” Mendizábal told The Associated Press, referring to the 2008 musical that was a landmark for Latino representation and won four Tony Awards.

With a new cast of Latino artists, the New York City Center is presenting “In the Heights” for a limited three-week run through Nov. 15.