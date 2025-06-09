Undecided voters could shape election outcome

[Photo: FILE]

A significant number of Fijian voters remain undecided ahead of the upcoming General Election.

A survey by the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue finds that 16.3 percent of respondents are undecided, highlighting a crucial voting bloc whose final choices remain to be made.

Executive Director Nilesh Lal says findings also show that no single party currently holds enough projected support to secure an outright majority.

The CDD survey shows that while the People’s Alliance holds the largest share of support, undecided voters form the second-largest group.

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“If you consider what the situation is amongst all respondents, which includes the undecided voters as well, the electoral share of the People’s Alliance Party is at 22.5%. Now you will see that the next largest portion of the electorate is the undecided bloc, which is at 16.3%. A really high proportion of the electorate at this point is undecided. The way that they swing can potentially decide the outcome of the next election.”

Lal notes that the choices of these undecided voters will heavily influence the election outcome.

Speaking at the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall event last week, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica confirmed that the election will take place no later than February 6, despite ongoing constitutional work.

With the election timeline confirmed, attention turns to how political parties will appeal to undecided voters as Fiji prepares to go to the polls.