12-mile limit for maritime security

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s limited maritime surveillance and operational capacity is forcing the Government to prioritise security operations within 12 nautical miles of its coastline.

The move leaves the country facing the challenge of monitoring its vast maritime territory with limited resources.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua told Parliament that Fiji must make strategic choices about where its available resources can have the greatest impact, with internal waters, archipelagic waters and territorial seas identified as the immediate priorities.

He said these areas contain the country’s most concentrated security interests, critical infrastructure, communities and economic activities.

Article continues after advertisement

“As our national capabilities develop, we will progressively strengthen our ability to monitor and operate within the contiguous zone, extending to 24 nautical miles.”

Tikoduadua clarified that the prioritisation does not diminish Fiji’s sovereign rights and responsibilities across its wider maritime domain.

Instead, the government intends to progressively strengthen its ability to monitor and operate within the contiguous zone, which extends up to 24 nautical miles, as national capabilities improve.

He identified illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, drug trafficking, transnational crime, maritime pollution, threats to critical infrastructure and climate change as some of the growing challenges facing the country.

Fiji’s first integrated Maritime Security Strategy was officially launched on October 21, following nine months of consultations involving government ministries, security agencies and maritime stakeholders.

A time-bound implementation plan will guide the next phase, with a proposed Maritime Officials Committee bringing together senior government representatives to oversee progress and improve coordination.

Tikoduadua said regional and international cooperation would also remain essential in strengthening Fiji’s maritime capabilities and responding to threats that extend beyond national borders.

He made the remarks in response to a question raised by Government MP Ratu Josaia Niudamu regarding Fiji’s maritime security strategy.