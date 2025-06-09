Health Ministry prepares for extreme weather

[Photo: FILE]

With the approaching cyclone season and El Niño raising concerns about extreme weather and disease outbreaks, the Ministry of Health is strengthening its disaster preparedness to ensure facilities remain operational.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says health facilities nationwide are building up essential medicine supplies to last three months.

Dr Lalabalavu says key physical and operational upgrades are underway across exposed medical facilities.

“Key physical and operational upgrades currently being implemented and assessed across exposed facilities include site and drainage upgrades, resource continuity, upgrading to resilient solarised energy systems, securing backup power and ensuring safe water, sanitation and healthcare waste arrangements, medical safeguards, protecting critical coal chain capacity, equipment and essential medicine storage, operational connectivity, restructuring emergency communications and logistics to maintain safe access and seamless pathways during crises.”

Article continues after advertisement

Questions were also raised in Parliament regarding the country’s ability to detect and manage disease outbreaks during climate disasters.

Dr Lalabalavu explained that the Ministry’s disaster plans also target climate-sensitive illnesses.

“We are looking at climate-sensitive diseases as well and how we can be proactive in our approach in ensuring that we have things in position in the four divisions so that we can prepare accordingly.”

Dr Lalabalavu added that the Ministry is working closely with the Fiji Centre for Disease Control to monitor disease trends and provide early warnings.