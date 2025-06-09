Spain's transport minister says he will resign after latest deadly train crash

[Source: Reuters]

Spain’s Transport Minister Oscar Puente said ​on Tuesday he would ‌resign after two deadly train crashes in less ​than a year, without ​specifying when he will ⁠leave his post.

“A transport ​minister in a country ​like Spain cannot continue in office with two accidents of ​this severity in ​less than a year,” he told ‌lawmakers.

He added that he had taken the decision after the latest crash on ​October ​28 ⁠that killed 69 people, but continued ​in his job ​to ⁠tackle the consequences and take measures to prevent ⁠such ​accidents in the ​future.