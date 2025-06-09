Spain's transport minister says he will resign after latest deadly train crash

[Source: Reuters]
Spain’s Transport Minister Oscar Puente said on Tuesday he would resign after two deadly train crashes in less than a year, without specifying when he will leave his post.
“A transport minister in a country like Spain cannot continue in office with two accidents of this severity in less than a year,” he told lawmakers.
He added that he had taken the decision after the latest crash on October 28 that killed 69 people, but continued in his job to tackle the consequences and take measures to prevent such accidents in the future.
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