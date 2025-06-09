Council works to contain Labasa dumpsite smoke

[Photo: FILE]

Smoke from the burning Namara rubbish dump continues to affect nearby residents, schools and the Nasea Vakaviti community, raising concerns over the health and safety of those living in the surrounding areas.

Labasa Town Council Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says the fire started last week, with the council making an attempt to put it out on the same day, but without success.

Ligairi says the council has since received assistance from the Ministry of Local Government, with other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Environment, also joining efforts to contain the fire.

He says the council is aware of the hazards caused by the smoke and fumes, particularly for a nearby school and residents in Namara.

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“We are trying our level best to contain because of the hazards that it causes, especially we have a school nearby and the residents down in Namara who are affected by the smoke or the fume.”

Ligairi says the council has also received complaints from schools over the smoke coming from the landfill.

Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to police for investigation to establish who started the fire.

The council says it is continuing to explore ways to put out the fire, with assistance from relevant government agencies and stakeholders.