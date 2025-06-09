Veitayaki passes on

Joeli Veitayaki. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

The Fiji Rugby family is in shock following the unexpected passing of former Flying Fijians prop, Joeli Veitayaki.

His daughter, Talei Veitayaki, announced her dad’s passing this afternoon on social media.

Talei says Veitayaki’s passing has come as a great shock to the family, and they’re taking time to come together. She says he was a gentle giant with a big heart, loved by many and had a huge impact on his community.

The family will release funeral details once they’re confirmed. He was 58.

The Matuku, Lau man made his debut for Fiji against the New Zealand Maori in Christchurch in 1994.

He played at the 1999 and 2003 Rugby World Cup. Veitayaki played for the Blues and Northland and also had a stint with Irish club Ulster.

Veitayaki featured 49 times for the Flying Fijians and scored three tries.

His son, Haereti Hetet, is in the national squad for the Northern Tour.

