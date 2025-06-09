Uru happy to be back home, excited for Drua clash

Reds forward, Serupepeli Uru (left) poses for a photo with a fan at the Nadi International Airport. [Photo: MELI LADDPETER]

Queensland Reds flanker Seru Uru says they are expecting nothing short of a battle on Saturday when they take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match-up.

The side touched down at the Nadi International Airport last night, and Uru is happy to be back home once again.

Uru has been watching the Drua closely this season, and he knows what to expect when he takes on his Fijian brothers.

“It’s good to be home, been looking forward to this game, and we really hope fans will come out in numbers to watch us play.”

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He hopes fans will come out and fill the stands just like they did in Ba last weekend, and watch some exciting Super Rugby action.

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