UK venues set to host Fiji’s Nations Cup home tests

Fiji Rugby is expecting clarity in the coming weeks on venues and revenue projections for its home fixtures in next year’s Nations Cup, with all matches set to be staged in the United Kingdom.

FRU Acting Chief Executive Koli Sewabu confirmed that while the games will be played in the UK, final confirmation on the specific stadiums and host cities is still pending.

He said discussions are ongoing, with decisions expected before the end of the year.

“The venues are definitely in the UK, but the specific stadium and the city that we will be playing in, we should get confirmation of that in the next two to three weeks.”

On the financial outlook, Sewabu said Fiji Rugby is still awaiting a detailed revenue forecast, but early estimates point to significant earning potential depending on venue size and ticket pricing.

“We’re still awaiting a report on that, and in about two weeks’ time we should get a clear forecast. When you look at numbers, you can start to put approximations around it. If you host the games in Twickenham, that’s a 78,000 to 80,000 capacity stadium, with ticket prices averaging between 60 and 180 pounds.”

The Nations Cup is expected to play a key role in Fiji’s preparations for upcoming international campaigns, while also providing an important commercial opportunity for the national union.

