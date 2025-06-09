Suva Grammar late try secures them spot in zone final

Suva Grammar School’s Under-18 side pulled off a heart-stopping comeback this afternoon, scoring a last-minute try to edge Nasinu Secondary School 18-16 in a thrilling Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Southern Zone semi-final.

With the clock in the red and everything on the line, Grammar produced a moment of brilliance from a breakdown just meters from the try line.

Spotting a gap and with no defenders in sight, the hosts surged through to seal victory in the dying seconds — a try that not only broke Nasinu hearts but booked Grammar’s ticket to next week’s Southern Zone final against traditional rivals Marist Brothers High School.

Article continues after advertisement

The win means Suva Grammar and Marist will now battle it out for top honors in the zone, while Nasinu drops into the third-place playoff against Nabua Secondary School.

The top three teams will advance to the coveted Deans National Championship.

Grammar had to dig deep for the win.

Despite enjoying strong home support, they trailed 16-11 at halftime, with Nasinu playing some of their best rugby this season.

The visitors were physical, clinical and unrelenting, keeping Grammar pinned back for large periods and forcing them into errors.

But in true Grammar spirit, the hosts never gave up.

They absorbed the pressure in the second half and slowly clawed their way back, setting up the dramatic finish.

Focus now shifts to next weekend’s highly anticipated final between Suva Grammar and Marist — a clash that will not only decide the zone champion but also set the tone heading into the national finals.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.