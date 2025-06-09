Skipper Select ready to take on Drua

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Skipper Select assistant coach Timoci Tuinaviti believes his team can compete on the field with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in next week’s highly anticipated Battle of Fiji pre-season match.

The match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua provides Skipper Cup players with a unique opportunity to test their abilities at the highest level.

Tuinaviti says his side is confident they can challenge the Drua across all areas of the park.

“The Skipper Select can do anything on the field. We can play inside or we can play wide. As we know, Fijian players can play from any angle, and we will show how the Fijian players will play.”

Tuinaviti added that the Battle of Fiji goes beyond just the result, describing it as a contest between Fijians showcasing depth within the local game.

He says preparation has remained steady despite the Drua’s early start to pre-season, with the Skipper Select focusing heavily on physicality, discipline, set-piece execution, and defensive shape as they build toward match day.

The much-anticipated match will be held next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

