Yalovata 7s kicks off in Levuka

Source: Fiji Bitter Yalovata Lomaiviti 7s / Facebook

The Fiji Bitter Yalovata 7s has kicked off today in Levuka, marking the opening leg of the 2025–2026 Fiji Bitter 7s Series.

The tournament launches a six-stop national series aimed at strengthening rugby pathways and boosting grassroots development across the country.

Tournament organizer and Yalovata Club President, Isoa Lala says hosting the first leg has brought fresh momentum.

Lala says the elevated status has encouraged stronger participation, especially from women’s teams, while also creating clearer pathways for players hoping to progress to provincial or national level.

Levuka is set for increased visitor activity, cultural showcases and an economic lift, as local groups prepare traditional food stalls, entertainment and displays celebrating the island’s heritage.

A strengthened sustainability approach is also being rolled out, with community groups leading clean-up campaigns, recycling stations and partnerships with local councils and NGOs to keep the town and grounds in top condition throughout the tournament.

The 2-day Yalovata 7s sets the tone for a busy series ahead, and fans from around the country are expected to gather in Levuka this weekend as one of Fiji’s most iconic 7s circuits begins its new season.

