Slowly but surely for former sprint queen

Heleina Young

Transitioning from 15s to 7s wasn’t an easy decision for Heleina Young.

The former secondary schools and national athletics champion struggled to switch to the abbreviated code after spending a season with the Queensland Reds team in this year’s Super W competition.

But like all the obstacles she has faced thus far, Young took the challenge with both hands and is out to prove herself amongst her peers in the white jumper.

“Was a whole new that was my first year playing Super W level rugby. I only played club level rugby for a year, and so everything was pretty fast for me. It was all just a learning process. Still is. Playing 15s against my home country.”

Young says its never easy playing against her fellow Fijians, after featuring for the Reds in this year’s Super W final against the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua.

The Kadavu lass says she is slowly but surely adapting to the abbreviated code, with help from her team mates.

The Fijiana 7s side is currently preparing for the Perth 7s which will be held from the 26th to the 28th of next month.