Pant to make India return at T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant is set to return to international cricket for the first time since a life-threatening car accident having been picked in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

The wicketkeeper, 26, has not played for India since sustaining serious injuries in the crash in December 2022.

He returned to cricket at the ongoing Indian Premier League, where he has scored 398 runs in 11 matches with a high score of 88 not out.

India begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on 5 June.

They play all of their matches in the initial group stage in the United States – the tournament’s co-hosts along with West Indies, including a showpiece meeting with rivals Pakistan in New York on Sunday, 9 June.

India T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Kohli returns but Gill and Rahul are left out

Rohit Sharma will lead India’s squad with Hardik Pandya, who has struggled since replacing Rohit as captain of their IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, his vice-captain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – player of the series in India’s Test series win against England earlier this year – has also been selected.

Virat Kohli, who missed that contest for personal reasons, returns while Jasprit Bumrah is one of only three frontline pace bowlers in the squad, along with Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

India have instead opted for four spinners in their touring party – Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Batter Shubman Gill only makes the list of reserve players while wicketkeeper KL Rahul has been omitted entirely with Sanju Samson preferred.