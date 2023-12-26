Serevi reminds 7s teams to set goals

World Rugby Sevens legend Waisale Serevi is encouraging the country’s 7s teams to set clear goals for the upcoming year.

In a live video on his Facebook page, he highlights the significance of the upcoming year for the 7s side.

Serevi who is in the country to spend the holidays with his children Asinate and Junior says it will be important eight months for the men’s and women’s teams.

“To all our Fijian 7s team, Coach Ben and Coach Bill Satala, Coach Sireli Bobo to the captains and to all the players, in the next couple of days this year will be over so that means we have learned a lot of things these past few months. I want everybody to come back next season and start strong and finish strong.”

Serevi adds a lot of improvement is needed, considering the valuable lessons learned in the past few months.

The next HSBC Sevens Series leg will take place in Perth from January 26th to 28th.