LTA and Police ramp up road visibility

The Land Transport Authority and Fiji Police will increase visibility on our roads as part of joint enforcement operations.

This will be done to ensure the safety and security of all Fijians during the Fiji Finals National Championship to be held from Thursday until Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

LTA and senior officers from the Force held a meeting yesterday.

The two institutions are leaving no stone unturned in their commitment to maintaining law and order, fostering an environment where everyone can enjoy the games safely.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the joint enforcement teams will monitor the movements of students, supporters, and the travelling public to ensure adherence to traffic laws and road safety measures.

Rokosawa is also urging public service vehicle drivers to utilise checkpoints and nearby police stations to report any instances of unruly passenger conduct.

He adds another initiative undertaken by the LTA is including road safety messages on tickets for the event.