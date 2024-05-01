Navue happy to being 13th player

Fiji Airways Women's 7s debutant Mere Navue.

Fiji Airways Women’s 7s debutant Mere Navue shed tears while discussing her selection, as she never imagined her name would be called out to be part of the team to Singapore for the HSBC World SVNS series.

The 25-year-old says it was her late coach, Elenoa Kunatuba, who pushed her to continue and give her all as she saw potential in her.

“I did not expect to be part of the team to Singapore, we were all sitting waiting for our names to be called out and then they called out the 13th player – I heard my name. I was really speechless because there were others who could have taken the position but the coach picked me.”

Navue adds that she is on a mission to prove to the coach that even though she is the 13th player, known as the travelling reserve, she will not be demotivated by it.

Instead, she says she will use the remaining days to prove her capabilities and get some good game time.