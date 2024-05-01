Krishna to join camp in May

Fijian football captain Roy Krishna

Fijian football captain Roy Krishna is available to join the national camp from May 19th.

The Digicel Bula Boys march into camp in preparation of the OFC Nations Cup, and the inclusion of the India-based Krishna from the first day will be a boost for the side.

Fiji team manager, Kartik Reddy says they will be having daily sessions under the guidance of coach Rob Sherman.

The local players will then be released for the Digicel Fiji FACT, before marching back on June 2.

Fiji is pooled with Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tahiti and gets its campaign underway against PNG on June 16th.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Rewa takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri travels to play Lautoka, Nadi hosts Suva, Extra Labasa will be hosted by Navua, and Nadroga meets Nasinu at Lawaqa Park.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Mirchi FM.